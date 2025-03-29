Panchkula: Sharp turn by auto claims lives of infant, granddad

Rash driving by an auto-rickshaw driver led to the tragic death of a four-month-old girl and her 64-year-old maternal grandfather who fell out of the vehicle during a sharp turn near the Chandimandir toll plaza on Friday. The infant’s mother, Bhumika, 33, a resident of Azad Nagar, Basant Vihar, Delhi (West), stated that she, her four-month-old daughter, and her parents, Shiv Ratan, 64, and Rishi Bala, 58, were travelling to the Chandigarh railway station. (HT Photo)

The infant’s mother, Bhumika, 33, a resident of Azad Nagar, Basant Vihar, Delhi (West), stated that she, her four-month-old daughter, and her parents, Shiv Ratan, 64, and Rishi Bala, 58, were travelling to the Chandigarh railway station. They had arrived from Delhi by a Shatabdi train a short while ago, but mistakenly disembarked at the Kalka railway station.

Around 12.30 pm, they hired an auto-rickshaw from Kalka to Majri Chowk, Panchkula. Bhumika reported that the driver was driving recklessly, despite their repeated requests to slow down. As the auto-rickshaw ascended an overbridge after crossing the toll plaza, the driver made a sudden turn, causing Shiv Ratan, who was holding the infant, to lose balance and fall onto the road.

Both Shiv Ratan and the infant sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where the infant was declared dead. Shiv Ratan was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he also succumbed to his injuries, said police.

The auto driver, identified as Narender Singh, was arrested. He is facing charges under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (A) (act endangering life or personal safety) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).