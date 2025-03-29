Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Sharp turn by auto claims lives of infant, granddad

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 29, 2025 10:00 AM IST

As the auto-rickshaw ascended an overbridge after crossing the Chandimandir toll plaza in Panchkula, the driver made a sudden turn, causing Shiv Ratan, who was holding the infant, to lose balance and fall onto the road

Rash driving by an auto-rickshaw driver led to the tragic death of a four-month-old girl and her 64-year-old maternal grandfather who fell out of the vehicle during a sharp turn near the Chandimandir toll plaza on Friday.

The infant’s mother, Bhumika, 33, a resident of Azad Nagar, Basant Vihar, Delhi (West), stated that she, her four-month-old daughter, and her parents, Shiv Ratan, 64, and Rishi Bala, 58, were travelling to the Chandigarh railway station. (HT Photo)
The infant’s mother, Bhumika, 33, a resident of Azad Nagar, Basant Vihar, Delhi (West), stated that she, her four-month-old daughter, and her parents, Shiv Ratan, 64, and Rishi Bala, 58, were travelling to the Chandigarh railway station. (HT Photo)

The infant’s mother, Bhumika, 33, a resident of Azad Nagar, Basant Vihar, Delhi (West), stated that she, her four-month-old daughter, and her parents, Shiv Ratan, 64, and Rishi Bala, 58, were travelling to the Chandigarh railway station. They had arrived from Delhi by a Shatabdi train a short while ago, but mistakenly disembarked at the Kalka railway station.

Around 12.30 pm, they hired an auto-rickshaw from Kalka to Majri Chowk, Panchkula. Bhumika reported that the driver was driving recklessly, despite their repeated requests to slow down. As the auto-rickshaw ascended an overbridge after crossing the toll plaza, the driver made a sudden turn, causing Shiv Ratan, who was holding the infant, to lose balance and fall onto the road.

Both Shiv Ratan and the infant sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where the infant was declared dead. Shiv Ratan was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he also succumbed to his injuries, said police.

The auto driver, identified as Narender Singh, was arrested. He is facing charges under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (A) (act endangering life or personal safety) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Sharp turn by auto claims lives of infant, granddad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On