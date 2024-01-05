Panchkula: Shop owner, his brother assaulted over asking money for cigarettes

A shop owner and his brother sustained injuries after they were assaulted for asking for money for a cigarette pack in Mansa Devi complex in Panchkula. A case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 325 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mansa Devi Complex police station. (Getty image)

Complainant Raj Kumar Sharma of Saketri in Panchkula told police that he sells tea and cigarettes from a roadside shop in Sector 6, Mansa Devi Complex, near IT Park, Chandigarh.

On Wednesday at 4 am, he, along with his brother Rakesh, was at his shop when two vehicles stopped. There were about 8-10 people in the vehicles--one of which had a Haryana registration number.

Raj Kumar said one person asked for a packet of cigarettes and when he asked for the money the person got angry and started hurling abuses at him. However, after 15 minutes he transferred ₹100 through Paytm.

Soon, 8-10 youths barged into his shop and attacked him with a hot iron pan, a chair and a crate kept in the shop.

As his brother Rakesh intervened, he too was assaulted and sustained injuries on his head. Raj Kumar alleged that the accused even threatened to kill his brother before leaving.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 325 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mansa Devi Complex police station.