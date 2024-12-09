Menu Explore
Panchkula: Snatchers make off with 80-year-old woman’s purse

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 09, 2024 08:54 AM IST

The victim, Kanta Rani, a resident of Panchkula, told police that she was walking along the road when two men, riding a black Honda Activa without a registration number, approached her; they suddenly snatched her purse, causing her to fall on the road, leading to injuries

Purse snatchers struck again in Panchkula, this time targeting an 80-year-old woman near the Sector 14/15 dividing road on Saturday evening.

The victim, Kanta Rani, was assisted by SI Rajesh Kumar, who took her to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for medical treatment in a PCR vehicle. Rani said her purse contained ₹12,000 in cash and a mobile phone. On her complaint, police registered a case under Section 304 of the BNS.
The victim, Kanta Rani, was assisted by SI Rajesh Kumar, who took her to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for medical treatment in a PCR vehicle. Rani said her purse contained 12,000 in cash and a mobile phone. On her complaint, police registered a case under Section 304 of the BNS. (HT Photo)

The incident took place near the mandi area in Sector 14 around 9.35 pm.

The victim, Kanta Rani, a resident of Panchkula, told police that she was walking along the road when two men, riding a black Honda Activa without a registration number, approached her. They suddenly snatched her purse, causing her to fall on the road, leading to injuries.

She was assisted by SI Rajesh Kumar, who took her to the civil hospital in Sector 6 for medical treatment in a PCR vehicle. Rani said her purse contained 12,000 in cash and a mobile phone. On her complaint, police registered a case under Section 304 of the BNS.

