Panchkula society honours house helps to mark Day 1 of Navratri

In a unique initiative, the Rainbow Cause Society under president of Navdeep Mahajan organised a special programme in Sector 12 to mark Day 1 of Navratri. In the event, as many as 192 house helps were honoured and were presented with beautiful bags and complete accessories.

The event was made successful with efforts of Kanchan Mahajan, Jagriti Mahajan, Piyush Gupta, Mukesh, Ashwani, Vinod, Kandpal ji, Raman Garg, Lakshmi Maheshwari, Rajesh Bansal, Udit Mittal, Atul Garg, Lokesh Mittal, Harish Gupta, Rajiv Yogi, and Sakshi Dhir. (File)