Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula takes the lead, inoculates 89 people in 18+ group
chandigarh news

Panchkula takes the lead, inoculates 89 people in 18+ group

While Chandigarh and Mohali have yet to announce the beginning of Phase 3 of the vaccination drive, Panchkula started the drive at one centre on Sunday and will increase their number to five from Monday
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 01:56 AM IST
A youth getting vaccinated at the Sector-26 Polyclinic on Sunday as Panchkula started Phase 3 of the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group. (Sant Arora/HT)

Leading the tricity in starting Phase 3 of the vaccination drive, Panchkula on Sunday inoculated 89 people in the 18-44 age group.

Ramping up the drive, the administration has increased the vaccination sites for this age group from one to five from Monday onwards. These are at Government Dispensary, Sector 25; Urban Health Centre, Sector 16; Ayush Dispensary, Sector 9, Primary Health Centre (PHC), Pinjore; and Community Health Centre, Raipur Rani.

Online registration and appointment through CoWin portal is mandatory for this age group.

The drive for those aged above 45 (only second dose) will continue in 11 centres at Sector-26 Polyclinic; Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4; Government Dispensary, Sector 12-A; Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kalka; and MLA Hostel Dispensary; and the PHCs at Old Panchkula, Nanakpur, Surajpur, Kot, Barwala and Hangola.

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on when more supplies will arrive in Chandigarh and Mohali to cover the youngest age group.

Leading the tricity in starting Phase 3 of the vaccination drive, Panchkula on Sunday inoculated 89 people in the 18-44 age group.

Ramping up the drive, the administration has increased the vaccination sites for this age group from one to five from Monday onwards. These are at Government Dispensary, Sector 25; Urban Health Centre, Sector 16; Ayush Dispensary, Sector 9, Primary Health Centre (PHC), Pinjore; and Community Health Centre, Raipur Rani.

Online registration and appointment through CoWin portal is mandatory for this age group.

The drive for those aged above 45 (only second dose) will continue in 11 centres at Sector-26 Polyclinic; Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4; Government Dispensary, Sector 12-A; Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kalka; and MLA Hostel Dispensary; and the PHCs at Old Panchkula, Nanakpur, Surajpur, Kot, Barwala and Hangola.

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on when more supplies will arrive in Chandigarh and Mohali to cover the youngest age group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP