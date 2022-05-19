Panchkula teachers demand hassle-free admission process at government schools

Members of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, on Wednesday organised carried out a protest march from Panchkula demanding school books and hassle-free admission of students.

The teachers, who were marching towards the Haryana chief minister’s official residence, were first stopped by the Panchkula police at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border. Protesters, however, broke past the barricading .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were again stopped by the Chandigarh police, who then allowed for a small delegation to meet with a representative of the chief minister.

The union gave a written presentation to the officer on special duty (OSD) to the chief minister, who assured members that their issues will be heard.

Speaking about their issues, Rupesh Kaushik, a union member, said, “The government schools in Haryana have not received any book from the last three years. Our first demand is that children be provided the books to study. The government has made parivaar pehchaan patar (PPP) mandatory for admissions, because of which many migratory children are facing problems in getting admissions as their details in Aadhaar cards and PPP often do not match,”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the state allowed admissions in government schools from May 22, whereas, in private schools, admissions started from May 1. Why did the government give priority to private schools?” he asked.

Notably, teachers continued the protest while the aforementioned delegation was in the meeting, leading to a blockade at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border that lasted around four to five hours.