Panchkula: Three booked for securing bail through fake surety

Police have booked three persons for submitting fake surety in a Kalka court to get a cheque bounce case accused bailed out. The law mandates that somebody needs to stand as surety for an accused before they are granted bail. (HT)

The trio, Sandrapalli Bipin, the cheque bounce accused; Ishwar Singh, who stood as surety; and Gundluru Masthan, who identified him; was booked following orders of judicial magistrate Gitanjali Goel.

Ishwar had appeared before the court as surety for Bipin and produced property details, which were found fake on verification. A report by Ambala Cantt tehsildar pointed out that Ishwar, hailing from Ambala, was not the property’s owner. Thus, the court on March 20 held that it was clear that a fraudulent surety had been procured for accused Bipin.

The law mandates that somebody needs to stand as surety for an accused before they are granted bail. The process is meant to ensure that the accused does not flee and appears before the court when required.

The three accused were booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station.