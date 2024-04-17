 Panchkula: Three booked for securing bail through fake surety - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Three booked for securing bail through fake surety

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 17, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The trio, Sandrapalli Bipin, the cheque bounce accused; Ishwar Singh, who stood as surety; and Gundluru Masthan, who identified him; was booked following orders of Kalka judicial magistrate Gitanjali Goel

Police have booked three persons for submitting fake surety in a Kalka court to get a cheque bounce case accused bailed out.

The law mandates that somebody needs to stand as surety for an accused before they are granted bail. (HT)
The law mandates that somebody needs to stand as surety for an accused before they are granted bail. (HT)

The trio, Sandrapalli Bipin, the cheque bounce accused; Ishwar Singh, who stood as surety; and Gundluru Masthan, who identified him; was booked following orders of judicial magistrate Gitanjali Goel.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Ishwar had appeared before the court as surety for Bipin and produced property details, which were found fake on verification. A report by Ambala Cantt tehsildar pointed out that Ishwar, hailing from Ambala, was not the property’s owner. Thus, the court on March 20 held that it was clear that a fraudulent surety had been procured for accused Bipin.

The law mandates that somebody needs to stand as surety for an accused before they are granted bail. The process is meant to ensure that the accused does not flee and appears before the court when required.

The three accused were booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Three booked for securing bail through fake surety
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On