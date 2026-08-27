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Panchkula: Throat slit, boutique owner names husband in dying note

Police said the incident took place around noon when Kaur was at her rented boutique. She was found with a deep cut on her neck and was rushed to the primary health centre in Pinjore in a semi-conscious condition where she died

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 08:14:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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A 42-year-old woman, identified as Rajinder Kaur, was murdered after her throat was slit at her boutique in Abdullapur Colony, Pinjore, on Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested her husband, Shyam alias Shammi, within a few hours of the incident and claimed to have recovered the suspected murder weapon from him.

‘Please help’, she wrote in diary; spouse arrested, murder weapon seized: Police (HT File)
‘Please help’, she wrote in diary; spouse arrested, murder weapon seized: Police (HT File)

Police said the incident took place around noon when Kaur was at her rented boutique. She was found with a deep cut on her neck and was rushed to the primary health centre in Pinjore in a semi-conscious condition where she died.

Kaur was living with her two daughters in a rented accommodation in Ratpur Colony. Police said she had shifted there around 15 days ago. She was originally from Jagadhri, while her husband is from Kalka. The couple had been living separately.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the accused suspected that she was in a relationship with another person, police said. A diary was found from her boutique in which she purportedly accused her husband of attacking her. She also named her mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law. She also wrote, “Please help”, in the diary after the attack, officials said.

Her son lives with her husband, according to preliminary information. An FIR has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar said. The accused will be produced in a local court on Thursday, he added.

 
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