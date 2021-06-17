Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula to celebrate International Yoga Day at 50 venues
The deputy commissioner directed that masks and social distancing should be strictly ensured in the 45-minute programme, and adequate arrangements be made for drinking water, security and traffic management. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Panchkula to celebrate International Yoga Day at 50 venues

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:37 AM IST

While Panchkula has just tided over a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration is gearing up to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 at no less than 50 venues.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said 50 people will participate at each of the venues with complete adherence to Covid guidelines.

The main programme will be organised at Red Bishop, Sector 1, while the other gatherings will be at colleges, schools, parks, roundabouts and other suitable places in the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review the preparedness, the DC said the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) concerned will be the nodal officer for organising the programme in rural areas.

He directed that masks and social distancing should be strictly ensured in the 45-minute programme, and adequate arrangements be made for drinking water, security and traffic management.

