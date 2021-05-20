Panchkula to launch drive-through vaccination facility

Following in Mohali’s footsteps, Panchkula is also launching a drive-through vaccination centre at Parade Ground, Sector 5.

The drive will take place on Friday and Saturday for three hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, said immunisation officer Dr Meenu Sasan. Pre-registration is compulsory, she said.

The decision was taken by the deputy commissioner in order to intensify the vaccination campaign, which has become sluggish in the recent days. A committee comprising administrative, traffic police and medical officials will ensure the drive-through facility runs smoothly, while the civil surgeon will provide technical inputs.

Meanwhile, after a gap of at least two weeks, the Panchkula health department has also started administering the first vaccine dose to the people in 45+ age category. It was suspended a few days after the drive for 18-44 age group was launched. Meanwhile, the number of vaccination sites for the younger group has been reduced to two.

To date, 1,82,314 people have been vaccinated in Panchkula, including 1,888 in the age group of 18-44 years.

Vax for 45+, drive-through centres resume in Mohali

After five days, the vaccination drive for the 45+ age category also resumed in Mohali on Wednesday.

The two drive-through facilities at the sports complex in Sector 78 and New Chandigarh, which were closed within three days of their May 12 launch due to the non-availability of vaccine, were also reopened.

According to the Co-WIN portal, the drive was carried out at 44 government centres and eight private centres.

Dr Vikrant Nagra, district immunisation officer, said: “We have got 11,000 doses of Covishield and 10,000 doses of Covaxin for the second dose. We have also got 6,000 doses from the Punjab government for the 18-44 age group. We are hopeful that the drive will run smoothly now.”

From around 10,000 doses being administered daily till around May 10, the number had dropped to a paltry 875 on May 16, as the drive had been restricted to construction workers and family members of health care workers and frontline workers in the 18-44 age category.