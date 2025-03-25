Panchkula: Two drug peddlers arrested with 13.42 gm heroin

Local police, on March 22, apprehended two individuals involved in drug trafficking and recovered 13.42 gm heroin from their possession, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar, 38, from Shimla, and Gaurav Sharma, 33, from Solan, have been remanded to three-day police custody for further investigation. Local police, on March 22, apprehended two individuals involved in drug trafficking and recovered 13.42 gm heroin from their possession, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar, 38, from Shimla, and Gaurav Sharma, 33, from Solan, have been remanded to three-day police custody for further investigation. (Representational image)

Police investigations revealed that the two men procured drugs from Zirakpur and distributed them in Himachal Pradesh and Panchkula. Acting on specific intelligence, the police learned that Kumar and Sharma would be travelling towards Majri Chowk in a vehicle. A checkpoint was established near gaushala, Sector 23, where they were apprehended. A search of their vehicle yielded 13.42 gm heroin.

As they were unable to produce any legal documentation for the possession of drugs, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Chandimandir police station. The duo was presented before a local court, where police secured a three-day remand to identify other individuals involved in the drug trafficking network. Police are also working to determine the specific areas where drugs were being distributed.