Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Two drug peddlers arrested with 13.42 gm heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 25, 2025 09:58 AM IST

Police investigations revealed that the two men procured drugs from Zirakpur and distributed them in Himachal Pradesh and Panchkula. Acting on specific intelligence, the police learned that Kumar and Sharma would be travelling towards Majri Chowk in a vehicle.

Local police, on March 22, apprehended two individuals involved in drug trafficking and recovered 13.42 gm heroin from their possession, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar, 38, from Shimla, and Gaurav Sharma, 33, from Solan, have been remanded to three-day police custody for further investigation.

Local police, on March 22, apprehended two individuals involved in drug trafficking and recovered 13.42 gm heroin from their possession, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar, 38, from Shimla, and Gaurav Sharma, 33, from Solan, have been remanded to three-day police custody for further investigation. (Representational image)
Local police, on March 22, apprehended two individuals involved in drug trafficking and recovered 13.42 gm heroin from their possession, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar, 38, from Shimla, and Gaurav Sharma, 33, from Solan, have been remanded to three-day police custody for further investigation. (Representational image)

Police investigations revealed that the two men procured drugs from Zirakpur and distributed them in Himachal Pradesh and Panchkula. Acting on specific intelligence, the police learned that Kumar and Sharma would be travelling towards Majri Chowk in a vehicle. A checkpoint was established near gaushala, Sector 23, where they were apprehended. A search of their vehicle yielded 13.42 gm heroin.

As they were unable to produce any legal documentation for the possession of drugs, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Chandimandir police station. The duo was presented before a local court, where police secured a three-day remand to identify other individuals involved in the drug trafficking network. Police are also working to determine the specific areas where drugs were being distributed.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On