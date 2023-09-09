Panchkula woman duped of 2.52 lakh in courier delivery scam

Online swindlers duped ₹2.52 lakh from a Panchkula woman in lieu of getting her address verified for online delivery of a parcel.

In her complaint, Lakshita Mittal, resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, told the police that on March 18, she was expecting a delivery of a parcel of clothes ordered online. When the order was not delivered on time, Mittal, after checking the contact number of Shipping Delight customer care online, called the services to check status of delivery.

The person answering the call said he was speaking from the head office of the courier company, and told her parcel was not delivered as her address was not verified.

After the call, she got a Whatsapp message asking her to make an online payment of ₹2 for address verification. She was also sent a file in the message and was asked to click on the same but the page did not open.

Then, she got a link through SMS and was asked to pay ₹2 again. On clicking the link, the page opened and she was directed to fill details of bank account, which she did.

The next day she received the parcel and on March 19 she left for Bangkok. On March 24, on checking her account balance, she realised that ₹2.52 lakh were withdrawn from her account and she lodged the complaint.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Sector 12 cyber police station, Panchkula.