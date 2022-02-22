Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula woman gets 15-year RI in drugs case in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Panchkula woman gets 15-year RI in drugs case in Chandigarh

A Chandigarh court has awarded 15-year rigorous imprisonment to a Panchkula woman after finding her guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act
The Panchkula woman was arrested with habit-forming medicines without any valid prescription at Mauli village in Chandigarh last year.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

A Chandigarh court has awarded 15-year rigorous imprisonment to a Panchkula woman after finding her guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A fine of 1.5 lakh has also been imposed on her.

Identified as Manju, 32, who resides in Indira Colony, Sector 16, Panchkula, the woman was arrested with habit-forming medicines without any valid prescription at Mauli village in Chandigarh last year. The haul included 60 vials and 60 capsules.

According to the prosecution, cops were on beat duty near the cremation ground in Mauli village when they saw Manju turning back and walking away briskly on seeing them around 9pm on March 15, 2021. They stopped her, and on frisking recovered 35 vials of Pheniramine and 25 vials of Buprenorphine besides 60 capsules of Tramadol, all habit-forming prescription medicines.

In court, while the woman sought leniency, the public prosecutor sought deterrent punishment be awarded to her. Additional sessions judge Jasbir Singh ruled: “This court has no hitch to hold that the prosecution by oral as well as documentary evidence has been successful in bringing home the guilt against the accused beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt.”

RELATED STORIES

The court held her guilty and pronounced the sentence “in view of the above discussion, the age and the family circumstances of the convict as well as the effects of such type of offences on the society as a whole, wherein numerous households have been ruined due to such type of offences.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanbir Dhaliwal

Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP