chandigarh news

Panchkula-based realtor alleges death threat call from Goldy Brar gang

The complainant wrote to the Panchkula commissioner of police that he received a phone call from an international number on WhatsApp on June 10; claiming to be Kala Singh of “Goldy gang”, the caller said he had been paid to kill him
Panchkula police have registered a case of criminal intimidation and launched a probe. (Shutterstock)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A Sector 6-based property dealer has alleged that he received death threat calls from the Goldy Brar gang.

Police have registered a case of criminal intimidation and launched a probe.

The complainant wrote to the commissioner of police that he received a phone call from an international number on WhatsApp on June 10. Claiming to be Kala Singh of “Goldy gang”, the caller said he had been paid to kill him.

The complainant immediately disconnected the call, which was followed by four more calls, which he didn’t answer.

Two minutes later, he received another phone call from an Indian number. The caller, who he realised was the same man who called earlier, hurled abuses and threatened him of dire consequences.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 7 police station on Friday night. ACP Aman Kumar said the possibility of Brar’s involvement seemed to be too bleak. But they had launched an investigation.

