Panchkula: Hit-and-run leaves two bikers dead in Pinjore

Panchkula

An unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind around 12 am. (SANT Arora/HT)

A 32-year-old man and his 22-year-old nephew were killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their motorcycle near Surajpur-Rampur Siudi on the Pinjore-Surajpur stretch late on Saturday night. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the accident.

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The deceased have been identified as Mukesh and his nephew Jitender. Both were living in a rented accommodation in Ratpur Colony, Pinjore. According to the details, the two had gone out late at night to get fuel for their motorcycle. While they were returning towards Pinjore, an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind around 12 am.

The injured men were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared them dead. Mukesh worked as a mason and is survived by three children — two daughters and a son. Jitender worked as a tailor and is survived by two sons.

ASI Chiranjilal, in-charge of the Amravati police post, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation has been initiated to identify the vehicle and its driver.

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{{^usCountry}} The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination and were later handed over to the families on Sunday noon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination and were later handed over to the families on Sunday noon. {{/usCountry}}

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