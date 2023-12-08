Panchkula: Poor management of horticulture waste denting park upkeep efforts

Delayed removal of horticulture waste is plaguing cleanliness of parks in Panchkula. Projected to be developed as “City of Parks” by Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who represents Panchkula in the Vidhan Sabha, the city’s parks are facing sanitation issues.

For upkeep of the parks, Panchkula MC pays park development societies maintenance funds ranging between ₹ 4 and ₹ 4.50 per square metre per month. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unlike Chandigarh and Mohali, where the parks are maintained by the resident welfare associations and the civic body, Park Development Societies (PDS) look after the day-to-day maintenance of parks in Panchkula.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

There are around 280 parks in Panchkula under the civic body’s jurisdiction, of which 242 are maintained by PDSs and rest are maintained by MC’s horticulture wing.

The PDSs are approved by the area councillor and primarily consist of residents of the area. For upkeep of the parks, Panchkula MC pays maintenance funds ranging between ₹4 and ₹4.50 per square metre per month, comparable to the rates of ₹4.23 per square metre per month in Mohali and ₹4.15 per square metre per month in Chandigarh .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“MC should ensure that the horticulture waste is removed regularly to ensure sanitation and beauty of parks. Residents often contribute from their pockets to get the horticulture waste lifted,” said Bharat Hiteshi, general secretary, Federation of Residents Association (FORA). He added that often payments by MC got delayed and the societies were forced to meet the maintenance expenses through voluntary contributions.

Yoginder Kwatra, former member of the PDS in Sector 20, said, “Ever since the PDS of our park was changed, the park’s condition has deteriorated. There are no flowers and vegetables are being cultivated in the park. The gates are broken and lights are dysfunctional. Accountability should be fixed and ensured that parks are maintained properly.”

A retired Haryana government official, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector 4, said plants were drying up in their local park without proper upkeep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamlesh Lohat of Sector 19 said that broken swings were not repaired and horticulture waste kept collecting for days.

Councillor Jai Kumar Kaushik said the PDSs were expected to submit bills by 10th of each month, and payments were made immediately. The payments get held up only when the societies delay submission of bills.

Meanwhile, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said MC was undertaking renovation work at around 140 parks. “To reduce horticulture waste, we are setting up compost pits in 200 parks. These compost pits will be used for in-situ conversion of waste into manure,” added Goyal.

Panchkula MC also has a toll-free number 96961-20120, where residents can call to get the waste lifted. Apart from this MC has even constituted a committee for horticulture waste management.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON