Panel to look into protesters’ concern over biogas plants

The Punjab Government will form an expert committee to address the concern of the protesting farmers who have been opposing the compressed biogas (CBG) projects in Punjab. This was decided in a meeting conducted by finance minister Harpal Cheema and renewable energy minister Aman Arora with protesters at Punjab Bhawan. Punjab renewable energy minister Aman Arora.

Pertinently, ahead of the paddy harvest, the ambitious plan of the Punjab government to set up 39 compressed biogas (CBG) plants costing ₹1,000 crore across the state to tackle paddy straw burning issues has hit a roadblock because of administrative and other reasons.

The five projects, which have started their operations, are also facing hurdles as farmer unions have been opposing their operation, claiming that the chemicals produced during biogas generation can be carcinogenic and contaminate the soil. Besides, three projects in the pipeline are also stalled.

“After hearing the farmers and other protesters, the state government has given consent to form a scientific expert group to study the main issues raised by the local residents. The committee will submit a report within 10 days,” said Arora. He said the meeting was held in a cordial manner and most of the concerns were addressed by experts. He said the protesters had some doubts and concerns which the committee will study and provide solution.

Due to the opposition, big companies, such as Indian Oil Corporation, Gas Authority India Limited and even Reliance, who had inked pacts with the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), are not going forward with their projects. Reliance is facing hurdles because of administrative reasons in Punjab as its power connection has not been released.

As many as 20 million tonnes of paddy straw is produced every year and the state frequently draws criticism over paddy straw burning.