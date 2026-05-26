Panipat and Palwal DCs among 6 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of Panipat and Palwal districts, in a bureaucratic rejig involving six IAS and 18 HCS officers.

The Haryana government on Monday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of Panipat and Palwal districts, in a bureaucratic rejig involving six IAS and 18 HCS officers.

According to the posting and transfer orders chief secretary Anurag Rastogi has issued, Virender Kumar Dahiya, DC, Panipat, has been posted as special secretary (secretariat establishment) even as he will also continue to hold the additional charge of director (environment) and special secretary (environment, forests and wildlife).

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While Harish Kumar Vashishth, who was Palwal district DC, has been posted as DC of Panipat district, Jainder Singh Chhilar has been posted as DC, Palwal.

Samwartak Singh Khangwal has been posted as administrator (HSVP) Faridabad and additional director of urban estate in Faridabad.

Shashvat Sangwan will hold the charge of chief executive officer (CEO), Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, and additional secretary (citizen resources information), besides his present duties as mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission(urban).

Utsav Anand, additional deputy commissioner (ADC)-cum-district citizen resources information officer (DCRIO), Hisar, has been posted as ADC -cum-DCRIO, Palwal.

Among the HCS officers transferred and posted include Shalini Chetal, who has been posted as ADC-cum-DCRIO, Hisar; Ruchi Singh Bedi will be additional excise and taxation commissioner (Administration), Haryana, in addition to her present duties; Ashutosh Rajan will be additional director (administration) development and panchayats; Anil Kumar Yadav has been posted as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, NIT Faridabad; Anil Kumar Doon will hold the post of district municipal commissioner, Jind; Ankita Adhikari has been posted as joint director (administration), health services, in addition to her present duties, while Amit Maan has been posted as secretary, Municipal Corporation of Faridabad.

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