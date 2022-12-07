Panipat cops prepare list of 65 brokers ‘active in police stations’

: With a view to eliminate corruption, the Panipat police have prepared a list of 65 people, who have been ‘active as brokers in various police stations’ and would allegedly extract money in the name of police to file complaints.

The list has been prepared following a letter issued by Panipat superintendent of police, a copy of which is with the HT, to all police stations across the districts, stating that strict action should be taken against such people and they should not be allowed to enter police stations and take money in the name of police.

The SP said that the action to put a check on these brokers be taken as per the law after an inquiry.

The SP’s instructions came after the inspector general of police, Karnal range, wrote to the SP office, seeking details of the people who are active as ‘dalals’ (brokers) in the police stations and police posts of the district and take money from the people for police complaints.

As per the list, 10 such people were identified in sector 29 police station, nine in old industrial police station, six each in Model Town, Samalkha, Sanauli and Matlauda police stations, five each in Israna, Samalkha and Chandni Bagh police stations, four in Quila Police Station, two in sector 13/17 police station and one in Sadar Police station.

Panipat SP Sawan said that the list is based on the inputs provided by various sources. There are reports that these brokers have links with some cops as the brokers alone cannot sort out the matter without the involvement of police officials, he said, adding that it is a long and indicative list.

