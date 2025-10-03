Panipat corporal punishment: Haryana rights panel seeks report by Nov 13

Taking cognizance of a September 29 report about a seven-year-old Class 2 student of Srijan Public School, Panipat, being subjected to corporal punishment by the principal and a bus driver, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has sought a detailed report from the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and district education officer before the next date of hearing on November 13. Haryana Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, along with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, holding a meeting at the Panipat PWD Rest House with superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner Pankaj Yadav, and the district education officer on September 29. (HT Photo)

Principal Reena along with school bus driver Ajay subjected the child to inhuman corporal punishment merely for not completing homework. The child was allegedly tied upside down to a window, slapped repeatedly, and a video of this cruel act was recorded and circulated. The complainant, mother of the child, came to know of the incident only after seeing the video on social media. It has been alleged that the principal was seen in another video slapping students and pulling their ears, and that she routinely forced children to clean toilets and classrooms as a form of punishment.

When confronted, the principal admitted to calling the driver to discipline the child but denied authorising such cruelty. However, the facts reveal that instead of ensuring safety, the school staff inflicted physical and mental trauma on the child. The driver allegedly threatened the boy with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident. When the complainant’s family approached the driver, a group of men threatened them not to pursue the matter further.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The case highlights a grave failure of the school’s duty of care, warranting urgent intervention.

An HHRC release said on Friday that the full bench of the commission, comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed that the incident is a direct violation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), particularly: Articles 19 (Protection from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury or abuse); 28(2) (Discipline in schools must respect the child’s dignity) and 37(a) (No child shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment).

The commission noted that this incident amounts to violation of statutory safeguards under Indian law, including Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act; Section 17 of the Right to Education Act; and Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justice Batra remarked that the accused’s actions constitute grave violations of human and child rights. Assaulting and threatening a seven-year-old amounts to trampling on his dignity and rights, while also eroding trust in the education system.

The commission emphasised that education must be rooted in positive discipline, empathy, and constructive guidance. Corporal punishment has been consistently condemned by psychologists, international conventions, and Indian law. Schools must protect and nurture children, not degrade or humiliate them.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, Justice Batra along with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia rushed to Panipat on September 29, held a meeting at the PWD Rest House with superintendent of police Bhupender Singh, additional deputy commissioner Pankaj Yadav, district education officer, and other officials of the Panipat administration.

After reviewing the facts, the commission directed that detailed reports be submitted before the next date of hearing on November 13 by the Panipat superintendent of police, deputy commissioner, district education officer. The DEO has been asked to review the school’s disciplinary policies and safety measures, ensure psychological counselling and support for the victim and family, recommend measures to promote positive parenting and child-friendly discipline; and monitor unauthorised schools under the Haryana School Education Act.