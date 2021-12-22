Panipat man held for minor murder

A week after the mutilated body of a seven-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place in her village, police have arrested the accused.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said accused Praveen belonged to the victim’s village and during interrogation, he admitted to murder of the seven-year-old on December 12.

The SP said the accused had lured the girl on pretext of buying sweets and taken her to a deserted place on the outskirts of the village.

The accused tried to rape her but the girl started screaming so, he hit her on the head with a brick and strangled her. He dumped her body and fled, the SP said.

The SP had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information on the accused and later increased it to ₹2 lakh. The SP had also formed a special investigation team under ASP Samalkha Pooja Vashisht and the accused was arrested.

Police said the accused was booked for murder, attempt to rape and kidnapping under the IPC and under the POCSO Act. He will be produced in court for stringent punishment.

