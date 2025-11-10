Panjab University braces for outsider influx ahead of ‘shutdown’ today

Tension continued to mount at Panjab University (PU) on Sunday as authorities grew increasingly concerned about the presence of outsiders on the campus ahead of the November 10 shutdown protest called by the Panjab University Bachao Morcha. Despite the government’s decision to rescind the controversial senate reforms, the students have refused to withdraw their protest call (HT Photo)

Despite the government’s decision to rescind the controversial senate reforms, the students have refused to withdraw their protest call, saying they will not relent until the senate elections are “officially conducted”.

Subsequently, in an attempt to pre-empt disruptions, the university declared a holiday for Monday and Tuesday, while also banning vehicle entry without university sticker and ID.

On Sunday, PU initiated the process for senate elections by submitting the detailed schedule to the chancellor, the Vice-President of India, for approval, as per the Panjab University Act, 1947, and the University Calendar, Volume I (2022).

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig, in an appeal for peace, urged students and organisations to withdraw their proposed agitation and help maintain normalcy, stating that with the election process formally initiated “there was no place for doubt or uncertainty”.

However, students remained unconvinced.

During a meeting with the dean student welfare (DSW) and hostel wardens, representatives from around 20 student organisations insisted on continuing their protest, saying they had lost faith in verbal assurances.

Morcha representatives said although their plans for the university shutdown were undermined by the sudden declaration of a holiday, they will continue their protest with full strength, drawing on all necessary external support, while also announcing closure of shops.

Student leader Raman Singh said the administration’s decision to declare a holiday was an attempt to dilute the protest, but added that it had only strengthened their resolve to agitate tilt their demand was fulfilled.

Speaking about poor implementation of the sticker rule, chief of university security (CUS) Vikram Singh said, “Ensuring absolute compliance is difficult, but we’ve requested support from the Chandigarh Police, who will step in if outsiders are found during the November 10 protest.” He added that student safety remained the top priority.

Political, farmer support pours in

The campus atmosphere remained charged on Sunday, with outsiders, including political figures, visiting the protest site, showing solidarity with the students.

Among those who extended support were Patiala MP Dharamvir Gandhi, Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, senior Congress leader Rana Gurjeet Singh and former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

On Monday, rural support is also expected from various gurdwara congregations across Punjab, along with participation from farmer unions, Bhartiya Kisan Majdoor Morcha, Krantikari Kisan Union and BKU (Sidhupur).

UT police to stand guard

PU’s chief security officer Vikram Singh said the Chandigarh Police will remain deployed on the campus on Monday. Hundreds of police personnel have also been deployed at various nakas across Chandigarh under the supervision of multiple DSPs and inspectors to maintain law and order.

Prominent checkpoints include the road leading to Dhanas Lake, Chitkara School in Sector 25, T-Point near Maharana Pratap Hostel and Mattaur barrier (dividing Sectors 51 and 52).

Additional deployments have been made at key intersections, such as the dividing roads of Sectors 14/25 and Sector 14/15 light point.

Protest tents make their way in

While the university authorities urged local vendors not to provide tents, sound systems or other protest supplies to students, the Panjab University Bachao Morcha managed to arrange and bring the equipment onto the protest venue, located in the space opposite the department of mathematics.

Sticker rule goes for a toss

Although the PU registrar’s circular mandated that only vehicles with official PU stickers would be allowed entry, multiple outsiders were seen around the protest site over the weekend. Campus security officials cited limited manpower as a key reason for the lax enforcement in the last two days.