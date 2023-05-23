Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU calls off entrance exam for 5 engineering courses at NITTTR

PU calls off entrance exam for 5 engineering courses at NITTTR

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2023 01:10 AM IST

As per the authorities, the decision has been taken due to administrative reasons in PU CET (PG) entrance test for admissions to courses being run in NITTTR

Panjab University (PU) has called off the entrance exam for five masters in engineering courses offeredat National Institute of Technical Teaching Training & Research (NITTTR), Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Any application already received for admission to the five ME courses is entitled for full refund of fee as the exam is yet to take place. Candidates who want to apply for these courses can directly contact NITTTR for admission. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Any application already received for admission to the five ME courses is entitled for full refund of fee as the exam is yet to take place. Candidates who want to apply for these courses can directly contact NITTTR for admission. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the authorities, the decision has been taken due to administrative reasons in PU CET (PG) entrance test for admissions to courses— ME electrical engineering (instrumentation & control), ME (electronics & communication engineering), ME computer science and engineering, ME civil engineering (construction technology & management) and ME mechanical engineering (Manufacturing technology)— being run in NITTTR.

Any application already received for admission to these courses is entitled for full refund of fee as the exam is yet to take place. Candidates who want to apply for these courses can directly contact the institute for admission. As per sources, the decision was taken after the number of applications received for these courses had been lesser than the number of seats in the past years. The admission will be given based on rank in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panjab university
panjab university
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out