Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University closes teaching departments, libraries till June 9
chandigarh news

Panjab University closes teaching departments, libraries till June 9

Panjab University (PU) on Thursday decided to extend the closure of its teaching departments and libraries till June 9, in view of the pandemic situation
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Students protesting at the administrative block of Panjab University on Thursday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

The office of the dean students welfare (DSW) in a notice stated that the decision had been taken in view of the orders of the Chandigarh administration. “To comply with the orders of the Chandigarh administration, teaching departments and libraries of PU will remain closed till June 9. It has already been advised that the hostel residents should go back to their families for their safety and health,” reads the notice issued.

The varsity has also advised hostel residents not to come back until the PU authorities issue a notice in this regard. PU last month had closed all physical services including libraries and labs on campus in view of the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, students on Thursday again held a protest on campus demanding reopening of the libraries.

