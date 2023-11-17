Panjab University identifying hostellers keeping cars on campus

The Panjab University (PU) authorities on Thursday started preparing a list of students who are keeping four-wheelers at hostels assigned to them.

Students’ cars parked outside a hostel on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

This comes in the wake of a circular issued by the dean students welfare (DSW) cautioning hostellers to remove their four-wheelers from the campus by November 16 or face consequences.

The Handbook of Hostel Rules 2023-24 specifies that hostel residents are not allowed to bring or keep four-wheelers at PU hostels.

But despite the rulebook and even after the circular, students’ vehicles continued to be parked outside PU hostels.

Meanwhile, authorities said no action against any student had been initiated yet. They also maintained that those who can afford to maintain swanky cars and SUVs can also afford to rent a room outside the varsity.

As per authorities, the PU security guards already have an idea of around 70% hostellers who own four-wheelers on the campus. As per estimates by officials, this includes around 600 male and 300 female students.

On no action so far, DSW Jatinder Grover said, “We are working on sensitising the students after the deadline has passed. As per PU rules, hostellers cannot keep four-wheelers on campus and we will issue further notice to make students aware of this.”

As per the circular issued earlier by the DSW, it was mentioned that the hostellers will risk hostel admission cancellation in case of non-compliance.

Officials are planning to integrate this with some other proposals to ease traffic congestion at PU that are being chalked out by the traffic management committee.

It has been proposed that PU regulate e-rickshaws at the varsity under a single contractor so that these become the most prominent mode of transport within the campus.

The recent string of decisions towards the decongestion, including monthly car-free day in the varsity, come in the wake of the visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team. They had pointed out the need to decongest varsity roads.

Student council president opposes move

Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) president Jatinder Singh said he was aware that authorities had started taking down the names of the students but they would double down on their stance.

“Cars are a safe mode of transport for female research scholars who have to return home late at night from the library. Can the authorities guarantee their safety when even e-rickshaws are not available? It will also pose a problem to some specially abled students who cannot drive two-wheelers,” he said.

Singh said students were not totally opposed to the move, but infrastructure must be created before implementation: “E-rickshaw stands must be installed outside major hostels and a parking area near one of the gates can be given to hostellers to park their vehicles.”

On the other hand, Students For Society (SFS) has remained vocal against the car culture on PU campus. The party has made numerous statements that cars should be banned, as they affect the varsity’s academic culture.

