Chandigarh: PU hostel students prohibited from keeping 4-wheelers on premises

The office of the dean student welfare (DSW) at Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, has reissued a notice prohibiting hostel residents from keeping or bringing four-wheelers in hostel premises.

Students are duly cautioned that if any vehicle is discovered within or in the vicinity of the hostel premises after November 16, it will result in the cancellation of their hostel admission, and appropriate measures will be enforced in accordance with the university’s regulations.

It is clearly mentioned in the handbook of hostel rules 2023-24 that ‘Hostel residents are not allowed to bring/keep vehicles in PU hostels.

The wardens are also advised to ensure that there is no four-wheeler parked in and around their respective hostel. The university is taking such steps to reduce traffic. Panjab University also observed car-free days to reduce traffic on campus. However, the decision has sparked a debate on campus.

In response to the recent decision the president of Panjab University Students’ Council (PUCSC) Jatinder Singh has voiced his opposition. Singh contends that the ban should apply universally, extending to all members of the university community, including top officials.

Jatinder Singh stated, “We respect the need for regulations that ensure the safety and integrity of our institution. However, it is crucial that any such regulations apply fairly to all. If students are not allowed to keep 4-wheelers, then this rule should encompass the entire university community, including the vice chancellor, dean of students welfare, registrar, and deputy registrar.”

