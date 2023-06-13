Panjab University makes it mandatory for students to carry IDs at all times

Students at Panjab University (PU) will now need to carry their identification (ID) cards with them when they are inside the campus. PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig has ordered that all students have to carry their IDs with them at all times. The step comes in wake of recent incidents of indiscipline on the campus.

A circular regarding this was recently issued by the dean of university instructions Rumina Sethi. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A circular regarding this was recently issued by the dean of university instructions (DUI) Rumina Sethi.

Speaking about the development, Sethi said, “The decision has been taken after the Girls Hostel number 4 incident and the recent cases of theft at the boys’ hostel. The university is frequented by many outsiders and we need to have checks on elements like these for the safety of the students.”

A committee was formed to probe the Girls Hostel 4 incident and is yet to submit its final report. After the incident, the warden of the hostel was removed, the senior assistant was transferred, the hostel attendant and three security guards posted there were suspended.

Sethi added that students bringing their vehicles to the campus should also have the PU stickers pasted on them. A notice regarding this was recently issued by the PU registrar’s office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Many outsiders are using PU as a parking lot and use the university as a shortcut to go towards Dhanas. We will keep a check on such people,” Sethi said.

With the PU campus student council elections looming close, further checks are needed to keep the outsiders away from the university. If anyone is found without documents then action will be taken against the person by the PU security officials, as per the authorities.

Student parties, meanwhile, are not happy with this development. Sandeep, president of students for society (SFS), said this has been done to crack down on student activism.

“PU is a public university and the authorities must not cut off the access that the community has to the university,” he said adding that rather than adopting a sticker only policy the authorities must make PU a vehicle free zone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON