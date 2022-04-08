Panjab University mulls online academic help to Afghan students awaiting visas
With Afghan students enrolled in Panjab University (PU) awaiting visas to resume their studies in India, a special committee constituted by the varsity has recommended that departments be asked to extend online education for them.
The recommendations are, however, subject to the approval of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar. The development comes after the varsity received updates from the students on their visa status.
Afghan students found themselves at the short end of the stick after the resumption of offline classes as a number of them are still awaiting visas to come to India.
There are over 60 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and have been unable to return to India since the country’s takeover by the Taliban last year.
Still uncertain about the timeline of their return, students have expressed disappointment about missing out on their education and requested online lectures until their visas are sorted.
Sahar Noor, 24, a student of PU’s University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), said, “We are uncertain about the issuance of visas and are losing out academically. We know it is not in the hands of the university, but they should help us through online mode.”
Abdul Monir Kakar, a representative of Afghan students in Chandigarh, meanwhile, said, “This will be a kind gesture by the varsity authorities to help the students stuck in Afghanistan. Students will not suffer academically. We are hopeful that the university takes a final call soon on this matter.”
A meeting of foreign student advisers of affiliated colleges was also held at the varsity on Tuesday. During the meeting, it was revealed that there is only one college where Afghan students have not been able to return to India so far. It is learnt that the college is helping those students through online teaching.
-
PU’s small languages departments proposed to be merged
With Panjab University working on the merger of its small departments and centres, a sub-committee has proposed to merge the small languages departments of the varsity in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council's 2015 recommendation. A sub-committee has also proposed the Arts Block number 5 — which has around 18 rooms — be used to accommodate the various small languages departments.
-
Chandigarh | Approval committee chairman reviews online building plan approval system
Plan Approval Committee estate officer-cum-chairman on Thursday reviewed the online building plan approval system (OBPAS). A presentation was also made by the consultant engaged in preparing the software. Technical scrutiny of the online process for the above 2 kanal-residential building plan was examined. It was decided that the test launch of the OBPAS for all categories shall be done from April 18. Timelines for building plan approvals of other land uses shall be fixed.
-
J&K Congress chief, senior leaders taken into police custody during protest against rising inflation
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with working president Raman Bhalla and nearly 50 party leaders and workers were taken into custody by the police on Thursday when they were protesting against hike in fuel price and rising inflation near Tawi Bridge in Jammu. They were then taken into custody and sent to district police lines in Gandhi Nagar and later released.
-
BSF recovers rich cache of arms & ammo from Indo-Pak border in Jammu
The Border Security Force on Thursday recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition from Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector along the 198-km long International Border in Jammu district during a special search operation, said officials. They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory. (with inputs from Press Trust of India)
-
Punjab traffic cop felicitated for turning down ₹200 bribe
Chandigarh: A Punjab police head constable, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, was felicitated by a senior police official on Thursday for turning down a bribe of ₹200. Additional director general of police (ADGP-traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai gave a commendation certificate to head constable Gurpreet Singh and wished him good luck. He also encouraged him to perform his duty with the same sincerity and honesty in future too.
