Panjab University senators submit faculty choices to registrar

Selections are key as senators can vote in the Panjab University syndicate polls from faculties assigned to them
Panjab University senators submitted faculty choices to registrar, (HT File)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The senators of Panjab University (PU) have chosen the faculties as per the provisions of regulations in the university calendar. Monday was the last date to submit their chosen faculties to the varsity registrar.

The selections are key as senators can vote in the PU Syndicate polls from the faculties assigned to them. Similarly, in the election for faculty deans, they can also cast their vote from the same faculties.

PU senators can opt for any two from the major faculties — languages, arts, science, law and medical science and two from the minor faculties — business, management and commerce, engineering and technology, education and a few others.

A senator can, however, ask for the change in the faculties on the expiry of two years of the assignment. The request is then considered by the syndicate.

Meanwhile, six senators — including DPS Randhawa, Jatinder Grover, Rajat Sandhir, Harpreet Singh Dua and two others — have written to the registrar, pressing for the process of opening the options for faculties to be done in the presence of senators. In the past, the same had been in syndicate meetings.

The senate is the apex governing body of the university and the members of the syndicate – its executive arm – are elected from among the members of senate. The faculty deans, in turn, are elected by senators, professors, department heads and the added members.

