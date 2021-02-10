Panjab University staff to get full pension benefits after 25 years of service

Panjab University employees will now get full retirement benefits after 25 years of service against the earlier condition of 33 years.

However, this will be applicable only to employees appointed before January 1, 2004.

The amendment to the Panjab University (Pension) Regulations, 1991, was published in the Gazette of India on February 8.

PU registrar Vikram Nayyar said, “The amendment in the regulations has been done on the basis of Punjab Civil Services Rules and has been approved by the government.”

Punjab government had announced full pension to employees after 25 years of service in 2012. Since then, it had been demanded by the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) as well and was one of the main agendas of the last PUTA elections.

“We are satisfied that our long-standing demand has been fulfilled,” said PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar.

300 days of earned leave

Through another amendment, PU teachers will get 300 days of earned leave instead of the earlier 180 days.