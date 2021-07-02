Panjab University to conduct entrance exams in physical mode

In view of the declining Covid-19 cases, Panjab University (PU) has decided to conduct the upcoming entrance tests in physical mode, unlike the even semester exams that are being held online.

Various entrance examinations of PU for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses were not held last year due to the pandemic and admissions were conducted on merit basis.

Even the aptitude tests for BSc fashion technology, BA and BEd courses were not conducted and admission was on the basis of Class-12 results.

However, this year the varsity is prepared to conduct all tests in physical mode. It has also increased the centres of a few entrance tests.

PU has also invited quotations for videography at the entrance exam centres. Some tests have been scheduled, including PU-CET (PG) on August 3 and 4. The examination centres for the entrance will be at Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Muktsar.

The tourism and hospitality aptitude test (PUTHAT) is scheduled on July 30, while the lateral engineering entrance test (PULEET) will be held on August 1.

For the LLB three-year course, the entrance will be held on August 8.

The exam centres for PU-BA/BCom LLB (five years) integrated course will be at Chandigarh, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana.

The university has yet to schedule the PU-CET (UG) entrance as the Class 12 results have not been declared yet. It is also planning to conduct the golden chance examination in physical mode in August.

PU’s controller of examination Jagat Bhushan said, “The schedule of other entrance exams is in process and will be announced soon.”