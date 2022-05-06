Panjab University to confer 1,128 degrees at 69th convocation today
Panjab University is all set to award 1,128 PhD degrees at its 69th annual convocation at the Gymnasium Hall on the Sector 14 campus on Friday.
The convocation, being held after a two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be presided over by Vice-President of India and university chancellor Venkaiah Naidu. This is Naidu’s third such visit to PU, as he had attended the convocation ceremonies in 2018 and 2019 as well.
Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, will also attend the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
On the occasion, apart from PhD degrees, the honorary doctor of science degrees will also be conferred upon Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, the company that manufactured India’s indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin, company’s joint director Suchitra Ella and principal scientific adviser to the Union government Ajay Kumar Sood, who is also an alumnus of PU.
Moreover, PU Ratna awards will be conferred upon JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia.
PU’s chief security officer Vikram Singh said, “All security arrangements are in place. A VVIP route has also been designated for the day. Besides university’s security guards, around 300 Chandigarh Police personnel and 50 police officials will provide security on the campus.”
Rehearsal ends in chaos on roads outside campus
Chaos was the order of the day as PU conducted its convocation rehearsal on Thursday, leaving commuters around the varsity campus harried.
In the wake of the rehearsal, Gate Number 1 was closed for entry of vehicles, leading to traffic bottlenecks at Gate Number 2. With no help at hand, an auto-rickshaw driver was seen managing the traffic as chaos ensued on all roads leading to PU.
“There was no announcement about the traffic restrictions for the rehearsal, causing major traffic jams. The authorities should have deployed adequate staff to streamline the traffic,” said Sachin Galav, the local area councillor.
Aman of PSU-Lalkaar said Gate Number 1 was closed in the morning without intimation, forcing students to head to other gates. “In general, the rush around PU Gate Number 3 and PGIMER has increased due to opening of schools and OPDs. We will review the existing deployment in the area and see what more steps can be taken to ease the congestion,” said Manisha Chaudhary, SSP (Traffic), Chandigarh.
Restrictions in place: Take note
No entry allowed from Gate Number 1 of PU’s Sector 14 campus from 9 am to 1 pm
Gate Number 2 to be used by VIPs, guest invitees, faculty and mediapersons
Gate Number 3 to be used by students
No vehicles to be parked on the VVIP route – from Gate Number 1 via administrative block, chemistry department and physics department road up to the Gymnasium Hall
All residents/visitors advised against parking their vehicles on the roadside on PU campus
Any vehicle found parked in the unauthorised area, will be towed away by the traffic police.
₹18 lakh stolen from Cooperative Bank’s strong room in Mohali’s Gharuan
Thieves broke into the strong room of a Cooperative Bank branch in Gharuan and decamped with ₹18 lakh in cash on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. In his complaint to the police, branch manager Tejpal Singh said the thieves entered the bank after breaking the locks of the shutter using an electric cutter. Once inside, they demolished a part of the strong room's wall and stole ₹18 lakh in cash.
Mohali: Ordering needless tests costs Max Hospital ₹5 lakh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, on Thursday held Max Super Specialty Hospital, Phase 6, guilty of unfair trade practice by carrying out unnecessary tests on an Aerocity resident to issue a medical fitness certificate for immigration to Canada. In October 2020, Kahlon, 64, had submitted before the commission that he and his wife were planning to permanently move to Canada, where their son was already settled. All these examinations cost him ₹5,301.
Eviction drive: Chandigarh Housing board gives allottees five more days to clear dues
The Chandigarh Housing Board has given five more days to its allottees to clear their outstanding rent before it resumes its eviction drive against defaulters. After cancelling the allotment of five flats at the Small Flats in Sector 56 over the allottees' failure to pay rent, CHB had started an eviction drive on Wednesday. In March this year, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees.
Speeding car claims 36-year-old woman’s life in Zirakpur
A 36-year-old woman was killed and the victim, Seema's husband and daughter suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday night. Police said the victim, Seema, lived in Zirakpur with her husband, Suresh Kumar, and a minor daughter, Diya. Police said on Wednesday night, the family was returning from a marriage function in Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. Seema died during treatment.
Mere 35% eligible people jabbed with booster dose in Mohali
Amid fears of the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, a mere 35% eligible Mohali residents have come forward for the precautionary vaccine dose. Since the booster dose drive was first rolled out by the central government on January 10, as many as 91,000 of the total 8,15,168 beneficiaries in Mohali district have become eligible for it.
