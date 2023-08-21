PU syndicate meet to take up framing of template for evaluation of guest faculty

Panjab University (PU) will take up the framing of a template and parameters for assessment and evaluation of temporary and guest faculty for granting them extension beyond one semester in the syndicate meeting on August 26.

The Panjab University syndicate meeting will also take up admission guidelines for affiliated colleges, constituent colleges, teaching departments and regional centres for the 2023-2024 session (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vice-chancellor had constituted a committee in this regard with dean of university instruction (DUI) Rumina Sethi as the chairperson.

Presently, a report regarding the work and conduct of guest faculty is prepared at the end of an academic session. If found satisfactory, the committee recommends the faculty to teach in the next session.

The committee discussed that since the University Grants Commission (UGC) has increased the maximum limit of honorarium for guest faculty to ₹50,000, with ₹1,500 to be paid per lecture, they should contribute more in the working of a department, including research work and participating in other departmental activities.

The committee decided that the selection procedure for appointing guest faculty should be the same as that for regular teachers as per UGC instructions. The joint academic and administrative committees (JAAC) of the departments will evaluate their performance. While temporary faculty will have to submit an affidavit that they are not employed anywhere else, guest and part time faculty will be exempted from this. These resolutions will now be put before the PU syndicate for consideration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The syndicate will also deliberate on legal opinion sought from Akshaya Kumar Goel over PU executive engineer Satish Kumar Padam’s conviction. He was convicted in a graft case by a special central bureau of investigation (CBI) court in 2022. He was sentenced to four-year rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹50,000. His sentence was, however, suspended by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Goel said that since only the sentence was suspended and his conviction was not stayed or suspended, Padam, who is currently under suspension, should be dismissed from August 16, 2022, onwards.

Other items on the agenda for syndicate consideration include the appointment of the returning officer for the election of ordinary fellows 2024, minutes of PU youth welfare committee and sixth affiliation committee meetings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The syndicate will also take up admission guidelines for affiliated colleges, constituent colleges, teaching departments and regional centres for the 2023-2024 session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON