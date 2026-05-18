Panthic unity bid hits roadblock as Waris Punjab De quits alliance talks

AMRITSAR: Efforts to forge a Panthic political alliance ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections suffered a setback on Sunday after Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, withdrew from a joint coordination committee formed with Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), a breakaway faction of the SAD, citing failure to reach consensus on what it called “fundamental and crucial ideological issues”.

The break in negotiations comes amid increasing political activity in Punjab’s Panthic space, with speculation that SAD (Punir Sirjit) senior leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali (pic) and several others could align with Waris Punjab De.

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The break in negotiations comes amid increasing political activity in Punjab’s Panthic space, with speculation that SAD (Punir Sirjit) senior leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and several others could align with Waris Punjab De, which is being led politically in the absence of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh by his father Tarsem Singh.

As part of the proposed understanding between the two factions, an eight-member joint “Panthic unity coordination committee” was constituted with equal representation from both sides. Ayali was unanimously appointed as the convener and the panel held multiple rounds of meetings aimed at evolving a common minimum programme and building consensus for an electoral arrangement.

However, Waris Punjab De announced its exit from the committee, stating that despite several rounds of deliberations, agreement could not be reached on key ideological and organisational issues.

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{{^usCountry}} In a detailed statement issued by its representatives — Babu Singh Brar, Parmjeet Singh Johal, Pargat Singh Rayya and Rachhpal Singh Sosan — Waris Punjab De said the committee was formed keeping in view the sentiments of Sikh Sangat across India and abroad and the larger goal of Panthic unity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a detailed statement issued by its representatives — Babu Singh Brar, Parmjeet Singh Johal, Pargat Singh Rayya and Rachhpal Singh Sosan — Waris Punjab De said the committee was formed keeping in view the sentiments of Sikh Sangat across India and abroad and the larger goal of Panthic unity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The group asserted that there was a clear expectation within the Sikh community that leadership of the Panth and Punjab should remain with individuals who are “Panth-approved, honest and of clean public image”. It also referred to the ‘hukamnama’ (decree) issued by Akal Takht Sahib on December 2, stating that there had been an understanding that leaders who had “lost moral authority” would be removed from key positions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group asserted that there was a clear expectation within the Sikh community that leadership of the Panth and Punjab should remain with individuals who are “Panth-approved, honest and of clean public image”. It also referred to the ‘hukamnama’ (decree) issued by Akal Takht Sahib on December 2, stating that there had been an understanding that leaders who had “lost moral authority” would be removed from key positions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Waris Punjab De further alleged that despite this understanding, the other faction continued to assign leadership roles to such individuals, which it claimed went against the spirit of unity and the expectations of the Sikh Sangat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Waris Punjab De further alleged that despite this understanding, the other faction continued to assign leadership roles to such individuals, which it claimed went against the spirit of unity and the expectations of the Sikh Sangat. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite walking out of the talks, the Waris Punjab De said its doors remain open for “Panth-approved and sincere leaders” and reiterated its commitment to what it described as clean and principled Panthic politics.

Reacting to the development, SAD (Punar Surjit) leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala termed the move “unfortunate” and said it was not in the interest of either the Panth or Punjab.

Wadala, who was part of the coordination committee along with Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Sucha Singh Chhotepur and Ayali, said the panel had held six to seven rounds of meetings and that the issues cited by Waris Punjab De were never formally discussed in the manner now being claimed.

Wadala further stated that even the proposal of projecting Amritpal Singh as the chief ministerial face of the potential alliance had not been opposed in principle by SAD (Punar Surjit), though the party had insisted that any such decision must follow a proper organisational process.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh ...Read More Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Read Less

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