Papers forged for fraudulent sale of Zirakpur flat, 4 booked

An FIR has been registered against four persons for allegedly forging documents to sell a company-owned flat in Bhabat, Zirakpur police said on Sunday. According to the complaint filed by Raffi Mohamed, the authorised signatory of the construction company, the firm owns a flat on the first floor of Highland Park (Terraces) in Bhabat, Zirakpur. The company had engaged Bhupinder Singh as a local liaisoner for an irrigation project in Punjab and alleged that he had no authority to sell or transfer its property. According to the FIR, the questioned signatures on the authority letter were examined by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Phase IV, Mohali. (HT File)

Police said Bhupinder Singh, along with Amandeep Singh, Jaskaran Kumar and advocate Khushpal Singh, allegedly forged an authority letter dated May 12, 2025, by using the signatures of the company’s directors. Using the document, Bhupinder Singh allegedly executed a registered sale deed on May 21, 2025, transferring the flat to Amandeep Singh.

The complainant alleged that the company did not receive any payment from the transaction and learnt about the sale after the residents’ welfare association updated its records and the MyGate application showed Amandeep Singh as the owner.

According to the FIR, the questioned signatures on the authority letter were examined by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Phase IV, Mohali. The laboratory reported that the signatures of company directors on the authority letter were forged.

During the inquiry, Bhupinder Singh claimed the company owed him ₹52 lakh in pending salary and commission and alleged that the directors had authorised him to sell the flat to recover his dues. Police registered the case after the inquiry and are investigating the role of the accused and other persons involved.

The FIR was registered under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.