Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Paralympian Yasser wins shotput gold on Day 5

The fifth day of the Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium saw thrilling performances in athletic events. The event showcased exceptional talent, with participants competing fiercely across various categories. A player in action on Day 5 of Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

In the T-45,46,47 category, 1,500m race, Sarabjit Singh from Patiala claimed the top spot, followed by Sumit Kumar from Ludhiana. The 400m race saw Mithun from Hoshiarpur secure first place, with Ameet Kumar from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurharmandeep Singh from Sangrur finishing second and third, respectively. The 100m T-46,47 event crowned Karandeep Singh from Ferozepur as the winner, with Simarjit Singh from Bathinda and Pradeep Singh from Barnala in second and third.

In the F-45,46,47 shot put event, Paralympian Mohammad Yasser from Sangrur claimed gold, with Balveer Singh and Sukhveer Singh from Mansa taking silver and bronze. Mithun from Hoshiarpur also triumphed in the F-47 long jump, while Karandeep Kumar from Ferozepur and Pardeep Singh from Barnala followed in second and third.

The T-44 100m race was won by Satinderpal from Jalandhar, with Balraj from Gurdaspur and Raghveer Singh from Sangrur in second and third. In the F-54 shot put, Baljinder Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib took gold, followed by Ajit Kumar from Mohali and Salvinder Singh, also from Muktsar Sahib. Ajit Kumar also excelled in the discus throw, earning gold, with Baljinder Singh taking silver and Anil Kumar bronze.

In the F-42/63 shot put, Harjinder Singh from Moga claimed first place, followed by Mohammad Nadeem from Malerkotla and Mangal Singh from Faridkot. The T-64 100m was won by Sukhpreet Singh from Moga, with Kulwinder Singh from Faridkot and Arshdeep Singh from Bathinda close behind. Salim Mohammad from Patiala triumphed in the F44/62/64 long jump, with Kulwinder Singh and Raghveer Singh in second and third.

The badminton finals also wrapped up on Saturday. International para-badminton player Shabana won gold in the women’s wheelchair-2 category, while Amandeep Kaur won gold in wheelchair-1. Pawan Bawa claimed gold in men’s singles and silver in doubles for wheelchair-1. Other winners included Jagjeet Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Parveen Kumar, Gurdeep Singh, and all of these shuttlers were trained by Ashwani Kumar, who is the president of EK Pehal Para Sports Association, Ludhiana, and himself won medals in the event. Boccia India chairman Ashok Bedi was the chief guest for the day.