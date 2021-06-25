Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Para-athletes protest near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh, demand jobs
chandigarh news

Para-athletes protest near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh, demand jobs

The protesting sportspersons said they wanted to return the awards given by the state as a mark of protest. They were joined by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, and slogans were raised against the Congress government of the state
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Members of Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing, who joined the protest in support of the para-athletes, clash with the police force outside the Punjab chief minister’s residence on Thursday. (HT photo)

Para-athletes of various disciplines held a protest near the official residence of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh here on Thursday, demanding jobs from the state government.

The protesting sportspersons said they wanted to return the awards given by the state as a mark of protest. They were joined by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, and slogans were raised against the Congress government of the state.

As the protesters gathered near the chief minister’s residence, police blocked them with barricades, evicted them from the site and detained them briefly.

Taking a dig at the government, the protesters said if it could offer jobs to the sons of two Congress MLAs on compassionate grounds, then there is no reason why it cannot give jobs to them.

They were referring to the Punjab cabinet’s decision to appoint Qadian MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa’s son Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa as an inspector in the Punjab Police and Ludhiana MLA Rakesh Pandey’s son Bhisham Pandey as a naib tehsildar in the revenue department on “compassionate” grounds.

AAP legislator Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the special athletes were more qualified and fit for government jobs than the sons of Congress MLAs and leaders.

The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government made a lot of announcements for sportspersons, but most of them are living in poverty now, he said.

The AAP leader added that para-athletes had staged a ‘dharna’ last year as well to remind the government of its promise of jobs to them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP