Para taekwondo athlete Aruna Tanwar bags 3 golds at championships in Australia

Paralympian Aruna Tanwar added another feather to her cap by securing three gold medals in three taekwondo championships held on three consecutive days in Australia.

A student of Chandigarh University, Aruna Tanwar is currently ranked world number four. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tanwar bagged three gold medals in Australia Open Para Taekwondo Championship, President Cup Para Taekwondo Championship and Oceania Para Taekwondo Championship. A student of Chandigarh University, she is currently ranked world number four.

Tanwar had her life-changing moment when she qualified for Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as the first-ever para taekwondo player from India. Prior to this, Tanwar won bronze medals in the 5th Asian Para Open Taekwondo Championship and the 8th World Para-Taekwondo Championships in 2019.

In 2018, she won gold in Kimunyong International Para Taekwondo Open. Tanwar also won silver medals in the 4th Asian Para-Taekwondo Championships and the 3rd WT President’s Cup Asian Region Para-Taekwondo Championships held in 2018. On February 16, 2023, Tanwar secured a silver medal in the Egypt Para Taekwondo Championship held in Cairo, Egypt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tanwar grew up in Dinod village near Bhiwani in Haryana taking keen interest in athletics and martial arts despite deformity in both hands. Daughter of a factory driver and part-time farmer Naresh Kumar, Tanwar was awestruck when boxer Paramjeet Samota from her village received a rousing welcome after winning gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, 13 years ago.