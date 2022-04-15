Parivar Pehchan Patra data fully secure: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reiterated that maintaining security of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data is the topmost priority of the state government.

Chairing a meeting of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA), Khattar said increasing the domain of verification of the PPP also tops the priority of the government. He said through PPP, government is reaching the doorstep of every beneficiary eligible for any welfare service and scheme of the government.

He said 443 services and schemes of 43 departments have been linked to the PPP while discussions are underway to link 120 more services with it.

Khattar said over 67 lakh families are registered with PPP till date and options to ease the process of verification, correction module, grievance redressal etc have been created so that the applicant do not face any inconvenience. Now, citizens can avail government services without submitting documents or visiting any office for services such as caste certificate, PDS services, Aayushmaan Bharat and old-age samman allowance which are active on the portal.

Khattar said day-long seminars and doubt sessions related to schemes and services should be conducted at district levels to educate people about the government’s welfare policies.

The chief minister was informed that steps have been taken by the HPPA to avoid data tampering and that the data will be regularly monitored and backups will be created to safeguard it.