Ludhiana:Inflated parking fees leaves visitors fuming

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jul 21, 2023 10:45 PM IST

People charged ₹100 instead of ₹20 for four-wheelers for upto 2 hours at parking lots of Zone A and Bhadaur House \

Parking attendants of the multi-level parking Zone A and Bhadaur House parking lot are charging 100 instead of 20 for two hours for four-wheelers and 30 instead of 10 in case of two-wheelers.

A visitor paying parking fee at the multi-level parking at MC Zone A in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

As per the official rates, visitors should be charged a prescribed fee of 20 for parking their four vehicles for two hours at these parking lots. However, they are being forced into paying 100.

Tajinder Singh, a resident of Bathinda, expressing his concern over such an incident that occurred said, “I was there for some work and parked my four-wheeler in the Bhadaur House parking lot. An employee of the parking area asked me to pay 100 for parking my vehicle. I asked for a receipt of the payment, but the employee refused to provide one and instead suggested recording a video for safety purposes”. He also added that there was no parking rate list displayed. Singh urged to the municipal corporation (MC) authorities to look into the matter and take legal action against the contractor responsible.

Similarly, Taranbir Singh, a visitor said, “I visited the MC office’s suvidha centre and parked my four-wheeler at the multi-level parking within the Zone A office premises. An employee at the parking lot demanded 100 for parking my four-wheeler on the ground floor. He also offered an alternative, suggesting that if I parked on the first floor, I would only need to pay 50. When I returned after 30 minutes, the employee asked for 50. However, when I requested a receipt, the slip did not mention the duration of the parking. I request the authorities to take strict action against the contractor for overcharging visitors at the MC head office”.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, in response to these incidents, assured that she will personally investigate the matter. She said if anyone was found violating the norms, the contractor would be penalised accordingly.

Meanwhile, Raju, contractor of LRY company said, “I will expel the concerned person who was found overcharging and the rate list will be displayed by Monday. Such incidents of overcharging will not occur in future”.

