Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Parking contractor managing vehicle-lifting gang arrested in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Parking contractor managing vehicle-lifting gang arrested in Ludhiana

His accomplice, an engineering graduate, also nabbed; used to hide stolen vehicles at parking lots in Ludhiana; 16 four-wheelers recovered from their possession, say police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The two accused and the recovered vehicles in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)

The crime investigating agency (CIA) staff-1 of Ludhiana police claim to have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of a local parking lot contractor, Mickey Sahani.

According to police, Mickey hid stolen vehicles at the parking lots managed by his staff and later sold them off using fake documents.

His accomplice, Amanpreet Singh, alias Aman, 36, of Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, has also been arrested. An engineering graduate, Amanpreet claims to be working as a teacher.

Their two accomplices, Rohin of Delhi and Laddi of Jalandhar, are at large.

Sharing details of the arrest, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said following the two men’s arrest on Thursday, 16 four-wheelers were recovered from their possession.

These include three Toyota Fortuner SUVs, two Hyundai Verna sedans, and once each Innova Crysta, Toyota Etios, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Maruti Suzuki Alto, Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai i10 and Chevrolet Optra.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HC defers hearing on Khaira’s plea for March 24

Chandigarh excise dept earns 398 crore in liquor vend auction

HC bars hike in school fees during pandemic in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh tricity sees steep surge, clocks 638 Covid cases

Stole vehicles from Delhi, J&K

The police chief said the accused used to steal vehicles from Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir with the help of their gang members and brought them to Ludhiana.

They did not target vehicles in Ludhiana to avoid being caught.

“They would approach scrap dealers for registration certificates (RCs) and number plates of damaged vehicles. Laddi of Jalandhar used to forge the engine and chassis numbers of stolen vehicles, and replace their number plates. These would then be sold to unwary customers,” said the commissioner, adding that through this modus operandi, they had been making quick money for over a year.

“Police had recently initiated a drive against vehicles parked for over a week at parking lots. Such vehicles were noticed by the police during special checking. But, Mickey tried to mislead the police that the vehicles were parked only recently,” the police official added.

Amanpreet is already facing a burglary case lodged at Sarabha Nagar police station, while Mickey was in January booked by the Division Number 2 police for overcharging patients and their relatives at the Civil Hospital parking lot.

While his two employees were caught, he had managed to escape.

More important information is expected from the accused during questioning. A hunt is on for their absconding accomplices, including some scrap dealers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP