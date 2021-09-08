Parliamentary committee to inspect PGIMER, Dadumajra health centre today

A parliamentary standing committee of the Union ministry of health and family welfare led by chairperson Ram Gopal Yadav will inspect the healthcare system at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Dadumajra health and wellness centre on Thursday.

Keeping in view the possibility of third wave of the pandemic, the central government team is likely to review the Covid management plans in the government hospitals, vaccination status of the UT, cancer-related funds for poor at PGIMER and implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The committee that reached Chandigarh on Tuesday has members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including Indu Bala Goswami, Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Dr Sanghamitra Maurya, Arjunlal Meena, K Navaskani, Adoor Prakash, Hazi Fazlur Rehman, Dr Rajdeep Roy, Dr DNV Senthikumar S, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Dr Sujey Radhakrishna Vikhepatil and Dr Krishan Pal Singh Yadav.

Besides Chandigarh, the parliamentary panel is expected to inspect the healthcare system at hospitals in Punjab and other states as well.

It may be noted that the committee reviews the healthcare system every year. While presenting its recommendations about the Chandigarh healthcare system in the Rajya Sabha on March 8, 2021, the panel had asked PGIMER and its related authorities to complete the construction of satellite centres at Sangrur, Una and Ferozepur to provide better medical facilities to the poor patients.

The committee had also recommended the completion of work for modernisation of research blocks A and B and revamp of the Nehru Hospital without further delay.

Also, the panel wanted timely filling up of 1,686 posts in various cadres of PGIMER, Chandigarh for smooth functioning of the institute.

The committee had recommended PGIMER to start a separate department of rheumatology and all rheumatologists and immunological-related services for patients.