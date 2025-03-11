Partap Bajwa hits out at Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt in Punjab for ‘unfulfilled promises’

With the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government completing three years in office, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday came down heavily on it “for failing to deliver on its promises”. Partap Bajwa said illegal mining multiplied under AAP government due to its inefficacy. (HT File)

“Due to the lax attitude, insincerity, and sheer brazenness of the AAP leadership, all sections of the society in Punjab are suffering. It is only after its debacle in the Delhi assembly elections that the AAP is attempting to cover up its failures and pretending to perform,” he said.

Partap Bajwa said that despite setting several deadlines, the AAP government’s promise to make Punjab a drug-free state remains far from reality.

“AAP’s ‘zero tolerance against corruption’ crusade has also turned out to be the biggest hypocrisy. Its anti-corruption drive remained restricted to lower-rung officials only. The government tried hard to hush up incidents where its own cabinet ministers, MLAs, and leaders were involved in corrupt activities and gross moral misconducts,” Bajwa stated.

Bajwa said illegal mining multiplied under AAP government due to its inefficacy.

“Instead of raising revenue from the promised sources, the AAP government kept borrowing funds from the RBI and World Bank. The outstanding debt in Punjab is expected to touch ₹4,50,000 crore by the end of 2026-27, the last year of this government’s term. It was ₹2,81,773 crore in 2022 when AAP formed the government,” said Bajwa.

Slams ED raids at Baghel’s premises

Bajwa also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for raids at several locations of former Chhatisgarh CM and Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel. “The ED raids at the 14 locations of Bhupesh Baghel is nothing but a cruel conspiracy to intimidate the senior Congress leader. With misuse of its agencies including the ED, the BJP government has been constantly attempting to strangulate the voices of leaders belonging to the opposition parties, the INC leaders in particular,” Bajwa added.