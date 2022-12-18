Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Partap Bajwa writes to guv, seeks CBI, ED probe into illegal mining

Partap Bajwa writes to guv, seeks CBI, ED probe into illegal mining

Published on Dec 18, 2022 01:32 AM IST

In his letter, Partap Bajwa on Saturday urged governor Banwarilal Purohit to order a CBI or ED probe into illegal sand mining in the state

Partap Bajwahas urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to order a CBI or ED probe into illegal sand mining in the state. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Bajwa on Saturday wrote to governor Banwarilal Purohit demanding a probe by CBI or ED into cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann’s allegations of illegal sand mining in the state.

“Anmol Gagan Mann, a minister in the present government, conducted a surprise check at a site at Abhipur village in Kharar in November 2022 and found fresh mining activity. It is clear that the present government has failed miserably to check the plunder of this valuable natural resource,” said Bajwa in the letter.

“Therefore, I venture to seek your attention on the subject and request for ordering an immediate probe either by the CBI or by the ED so that undeterred continuation of illegal mining in the state at a massive scale could be stalled at once and the livelihood of poor daily wage earners engaged in the construction sector could be protected,” he said.

