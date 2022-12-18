Partap Singh Bajwa condemns police action in Zira

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday strongly condemned the police action on the peaceful protesters outside a liquor distillery in Mansurwala village in the Zira subdivision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Bajwa said the forcible removal of the protesters from outside the distillery only spoke volumes about the utter failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in handling protests. The protestors were demanding clean drinking water, which they alleged had been contaminated due to effluent discharges of the distillery, and the Bhagwant Mann government had allowed them to gather in large numbers outside the Zira distillery in July this year, he said, questioning the police action.