Participate actively in collective fight against drugs: Himachal health minister

Social justice and empowerment minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday urged youth, women, senior officers, employees and citizens of Himachal Pradesh to stay aware of the ill effects of drug abuse. Himachal health minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil (File)

Shandil, also state’s health minister, was speaking during a the state-level event to mark the completion of five years of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan during which he administered an anti-drug pledge to all participants. The campaign has been running successfully across all states of the country for the past five years, with the aim of spreading awareness among youth about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shandil urged youth, women, senior officers, employees and citizens of Himachal Pradesh to participate actively in the collective fight against drugs. He said that the efforts being made at the national and state level in building a drug-free society.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the state government against drug abuse, he said that two important bills have been passed in the state assembly, which includes stringent provisions such as death penalty, life imprisonment, and a fine of ₹10 lakh for drug traffickers, along with attachment of illegally acquired property. The bills also include providing strict punishments and fines for those involved in illegal drug trade, as well as establishing a state fund to support de-addiction, rehabilitation, preventive education and livelihood assistance.

Dr Shandil said that the “Chitta Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” was recently launched from Shimla by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during which citizens took a pledge to uproot the drug menace. He said that if people collectively resolve to create a drug-free environment in their homes, neighbourhood, community and the state, and stay away from this social evil, they will certainly succeed in building a drug-free Himachal and a drug-free India.

The minister also joined the national-level programme organised at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjab, through an online platform.