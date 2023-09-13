Party high command to decide on CM candidate: Kumari Selja

Days after senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda projected himself as a strong contender for the chief minister’s post in Haryana, senior party leader Kumari Selja has said that the candidate for the CM’s post will be decided by the party high command.

“Anybody can stake claims (for CM’s post) but this decision is taken by the party high command at the right time,” she said during an interaction with mediapersons.

On whether Selja, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry has got united against Hooda camp, Selja without naming anybody said, “It is the responsibility of all party workers and leaders to strengthen the party but it’s ironical if anybody adopts a principal to promote the ‘politics of me and mine’ and work for their own strength instead of the party.”

About the protests and sloganeering by Selja, Randeep and Kiran supporters at the venue of the district-level meetings of the Congress observers she said, “Sometimes slogans are raised out of excitement, but transparency should be maintained at these meetings as lack of transparency instigates party workers.”

“Some party workers were demoralised as there was lack of transparency in the meetings of party observers. We had apprised the party high command about this,” she said when asked about her meeting with the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.