Flyer from Dubai caught with gold worth 38 lakh stitched in undergarments

Customs officials have recovered 623gm gold, concealed in paste form inside the undergarments of a passenger who had arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International airport from Dubai.

The market value of the recovered gold is ₹38 lakh, according to a press release by Amritsar customs.

A customs spokesperson said, “Our staff at the airport intercepted a passenger coming from Dubai by Air India IX192 flight, on June 18 evening. On checking, we found that gold paste had been stitched inside his undergarments.”

He said, “The recovered gold was of 623 grams weight, and of 24 Carat purity, having a market value of ₹38 lakh. It has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.”

