Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Passerby hit by bullet as groups clash in Ludhiana

A passerby was hit by a bullet in the shoulder when he was caught in the crossfire between two groups clashing in Shimlapuri area on Tuesday night
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:21 AM IST
(Shutterstock)

A passerby was hit by a bullet in the shoulder when he was caught in the crossfire between two groups clashing in Shimlapuri area on Tuesday night. Before the police could reach the spot, the accused had escaped.

The injured, Savinder Singh, 65, a retired state irrigation department employee, was rushed to civil hospital, from where the doctors referred him to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area-B) Randhir Singh said a hunt is on arrest the accused and the statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded.

According to police, Chanpreet Singh, a member of Kancha gang had come to see one of his relatives in Shimlapuri when the members of a rival group confronted him. Chanpreet called his aides to the spot, leading to the clash, police said. They pelted each other with stones and bricks, before exchanging fire. HTC

