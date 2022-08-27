Passing out parade of 267 cops held at Kapurthala

A passing out parade of 267 cops was held on Friday at ‘In Service Training Center of Punjab Police, Kapurthala’ where IPS Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, ADGP (HRD) Punjab saluted and inspected the parade. Congratulating the jawans who completed their training, ADGP Shashi Prabha asked them to perform their duties with honesty, integrity, and fearlessness within the ambit of the law. She also said that the youth who have joined the police should work diligently for law and order and especially for the prevention of drugs.

Constable Parvinder Singh got first in all-round training, Constable Harbhagwan Singh got first in indoor, Constable Robinjit Singh got first in outdoor, and Sepoy Karanveer Singh won the position of Best Parade Commander. On this occasion, the famous folk dance of Punjab Bhangra was also performed by the jawans.

In the passing out parade, Navneet Singh Bains SSP Kapurthala, Sandeep Kumar Sharma Commandant, Jatinder Singh Banipal Commandant 7 IRB Kapurthala, Dayanidhi Tante Commandant 245th Battalion CRPF Kapurthala, Jung Bahadur Sharma DSP, Jasveer Singh, DSP, Gurmukh Singh DSP 7 IRB Kapurthala, and retired police officers were also present.